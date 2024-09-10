Local nonprofit CEO promises to get tattoo if they reach their fundraising goal

As North Texas Giving Day draws near, a local nonprofit leader is promising big things if they reach their fundraising goal.

And it's a big commitment that's literally skin deep.

Heather Ormand, the CEO of Nexus Family Recovery Center in Dallas, is promising to get a tattoo of their logo on her arm if the nonprofit can raise $150,000 by next Thursday.

Their fundraiser is part of North Texas Giving Day. The online community giving event is happening now until the final deadline to donate on September 19.

For over 53 years, Nexus Recovery Center has provided access to treatment for women and families impacted by substance use disorders, regardless of their ability to pay. The majority of our clients are low-income women with histories of incarceration, sexual and domestic violence, sexual exploitation, and housing instability.

“There is a way to recover from this terrible disease that robs so many people of not only their lives through overdose but also just happiness and fulfillment,” said Ormand.

They also help the children of the affected women and even offer services to those who are pregnant.

As a woman in recovery herself, Ormand says getting this tattoo would be symbolic.

"I've been active in recovery for over 13 years, and I have everything good in my life because of that. I'm the mother of two young children, and I'm able to be here and be a part of the Nexus leadership team because of my recovery journey,” she said. "So I can't think of anything better or more permanent, that's a part of who I am than Nexus, being sober and being a part of this active community of women in recovery."

September is also National Recovery Month. Nexus is one of the few centers in the state that provides housing, job programs, and other needs for women in recovery and their kids.

“Nationally over 45 million people live with a substance use disorder. It certainly reached pandemic proportions and only 15% of those people that are living with a substance use disorder actually get treatment and begin their recovery journey,” said Ormand. “So the number of people that are out there suffering from a disease that is treatable, we do recover. And that's what National Recovery Month is all about.”