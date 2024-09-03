North Texas Giving Day runs through Sept. 19

North Texas Giving Day kicked off on Sept. 1, and instead of lasting just 18 hours, it'll run through Sept. 19.

North Texas Giving Day began in 2009 as a tool created by the Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) to help donors find local nonprofits. The annual event is now celebrating its 15th year.

"Since its inception in 2009, this online event has transformed from an idea to help local people give wisely to a movement that has ignited a broad culture of community-wide giving," CFT said.

In 2023, $63.9 million was raised through 97,132 donors, benefiting 3,249 local nonprofits. The 14-year total for donations is now more than $566 million for our communities. Every penny, 100% of each donation, goes to nonprofits in over 25 cause areas across 20 North Texas counties.

To see the list of more than 3,200 nonprofits on the list, click here. If you're unsure who you should donate to -- take the quiz to be matched with nonprofits that match your interests and are located near you. Many programs have matching funds and will contribute additional dollars based on your donation.

This year, Nathaniel Lowe, the first baseman of the Texas Rangers, will be CFT's ambassador in 2024.

"The work goes straight into the local community. It's not like you write checks to an organization and hope it winds up somewhere," Lowe said. "With over half a billion dollars given to the community ... DFW deserves people that have their boots on the ground, that care and really look for improvements and I think that this is a great way to help out."

NBC 5/Telemundo 39 are media sponsors of North Texas Giving Day.