Dallas

Local Man Featured in New Budweiser Campaign

By Laura Harris

Marcus Dickey

A Dallas man’s dance moves are getting national attention, again, thanks to Budweiser.

In the video, recently posted to Budweiser’s social media, the company features people from around the country doing their best to make it through the pandemic. One of those people is Marcus Dickey.

Dickey, who is a FedEx driver by day, is known for his viral TikTok dance videos. His more than 600,000 social media followers include celebrities like Dwayne Wade, Cameron Diaz and Jenny McCarthy.

“I just like making people smile,” Dickey said. “I dance all the time. I even dance people’s packages to their door if they ask me to.”

He said the beer company got in touch with him saying they wanted to use his dance videos for something good, but at the time, they couldn’t be specific. When he found out it was part of a national campaign to make lives better during the pandemic, he couldn’t have been happier.

“I just can’t believe all of this. They said they need positive, uplifting people that make people smile and I said, ‘I’m your man,’” Dickey said.

Anheuser-Busch will not advertise at this year’s Super Bowl, but instead, they say they are donating the money it would have spend on the ad to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.

