Dallas

Local Food Truck Provides Thousands of Meals for North Texans in Need

By Laura Harris

Ruthie's Food Truck

Ruthie’s Food Trucks has been synonymous with good food and good deeds in North Texas. They continued their mission of providing for their community Friday by feeding 150 staff members at the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. It’s part of their community relief efforts following the historic winter storm.

“The Boston Celtics, who were in town for a game at the time, in partnership with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation, were looking to help and feed people in need. So they reached out to Ruthie’s and are partnering with them to feed hundreds of individuals Friday and Saturday,” spokeswoman Kimber Westphall said.

Through the pandemic and the trying times, Ruthie’s has continued to do deliver their signature grilled cheese sandwiches to those doing the most to keep North Texans safe.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

power outages 2 hours ago

Watch Live: ‘Who Is At Fault?' Investigation Into Texas Blackout Begins

“For almost a year now, Ruthie’s has been instrumental in feeding our frontline workers as well. Over 6,000 meals have been donated to local hospital and medical workers, first responders, homeless shelters, senior centers, nonprofits and more,” Westphall said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

DallasMavericksBoston CelticsDallas Children’s Advocacy Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us