Local Activist Throws Out First Pitch on MLB Jackie Robinson Day

North Texas' own 'Grandmother of Juneteenth' was set to throw the first pitch at the Rangers game Friday night, commemorating Jackie Robinson Day at Globe Life Field.

"I'm elated to throw out the first pitch at the Rangers game," Lee said with a twinkle in her eye, noting that she'd been practicing to get it over the plate.

In 1947, Robinson became the first African American to play on a Major League Baseball team when he stepped onto the field for what was then the Brooklyn Dodgers.

"We all took so much pride in what he did," Lee said. "So to commemorate on Jackie Robinson Day is coming full circle.

In Cedar Hill, 14-year-old Justin Green took batting practice. His helmet had a #42, Robinson's number.

"He set a path for African Americans," Green said. "We don't fully comprehend all he's gone through. It's like we still owe him something that he did so much for us."