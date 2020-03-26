Live Now: 114-Year-Old Farmhouse Being Relocated to Grapevine

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger is available in the player above. From time to time the video may drop out to black -- this is normal and the feed will return shortly.

A 114-year old farmhouse built on a hill overlooking what is now Grapevine Lake is being moved Thursday to its new home.

The City of Grapevine is moving the historic Roberson Farmhouse, built in 1905, from a historic property in Flower Mound to a new location at 608 South Dooley Street in the Historic Grapevine Township.

The relocation is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Below is a schedule of events and where road closures are expected Thursday:

Crews will travel south on Long Prairie Road to Fairway Drive – 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

South on Fairway Drive to Northwest Highway – 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

West on Northwest Highway to Dooley Street – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South on Dooley Street to its new location at 608 South Dooley Street – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

City staff will reopen completed portions of the route as soon as it is safe to do so, a news release said.

The Dallas Morning News reported in December the farmhouse is being relocated to make room for construction of the 40-acre Lakeside Village, which will feature shops, restaurants, offices and residences. It’s the last phase of the 165-acre Lakeside DFW development on Long Prairie Road on the northeast shore of Grapevine Lake.

Constructed in 1905, the two-story house was built by settler R.J. Roberson and his wife Manie, who came to the area in 1890. The area was part of Grapevine until it was annexed into Flower Mound in the late 1980s.