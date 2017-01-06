Snow Flurries Fall Across Much of North Texas Friday

Much of North Texas saw snowflakes on Friday, and now we are settling in for a bitterly cold night.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport recorded one-tenth of an inch of snow Friday, and the day also set a record for the coldest high temperature for Jan. 6 at 27 degrees. The previous record was 29 degrees, set on Jan. 6, 1970.

A hard freeze warning remains in effect for Red River County, while a winter weather advisory for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar and Montague counties was allowed to expire.

Many roads became slick Friday afternoon as the snow fell and began to cause problems on bridges and overpasses. Law enforcement agencies reported dozens of crashes across the area.

Wind chills will be remain in the teens overnight, and the temperature will remain below freezing until Saturday afternoon.

MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said paramedics transported two people to hospitals early Friday morning due to cold exposure.

Officials with the Fort Worth and Garland independent school districts said they canceled soccer games and practices due to the cold. Denton Independent School District officials tweeted they canceled all outdoor activities.

Schools, government offices and businesses were closed throughout much of Oklahoma as the winter storm delivered 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, in the Texas Panhandle, 5 to 7 inches of snow were expected through Friday evening.

