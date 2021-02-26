Lewisville

Lewisville Waives Plumbing and Electrical Permit Fees to Help with Storm Damage Repair

By Logan McElroy

Lewisville is waiving plumbing and electrical work permit fees to assist with restoring homes in the city that were impacted by the winter storm last week.

Nearly 1,000 calls flooded into the Lewisville Fire Department and other city crews from Sunday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 21 for broken water pipes alone.

The city believes there could be a need for electrical repairs from the storm too.

Permits are still required with waived fees, and registration is available at the city's website. Lewisville contractors must ensure that the service is storm related.

For more information go to the city's website and click 'Winter Recovery Resources.'

