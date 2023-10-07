Lewisville PD releases name of teenage boy fatally shot on E. Round Grove Road

The Lewisville Police Department has released the name of a teenage boy who was shot to death in a parking lot Thursday.

Lamarcus Dewayne Winn, 15, was mortally wounded by gunfire after being shot in the torso in the 200 block of E. Round Grove Road in Lewisville.

A man who was shot in the hand during the shooting is still hospitalized and he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say Winn lived in Lewisville but did not attend a school in the Lewisville Independent School District.

The police department says they are not sure what led to the shooting and investigators are still looking for suspects.

According to LDP, they have received multiple inquiries as to whether this shooting is connected to the September 20, 2023, shooting outside the Raising Canes restaurant on Main Street.

Authorities say while this investigation continues, there is no connection between the two crimes.