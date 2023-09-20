Shooting at Raisin' Canes in Lewisville leaves teen dead, another arrested

A teenage boy is dead, and another is in custody following a shooting outside of a fast-food restaurant in Lewisville Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, officers received a call around 4:10 p.m. about a teenager being shot in the parking lot of Raisin' Canes in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.

Police said they found 17-year-old Skylar Ashton Marquel Linson suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. Linson was taken to Medical City Lewisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Lewisville PD told NBC 5 that the alleged shooter, who is also a teen, fled the scene and led authorities on a brief car chase into Carrollton. The gunman eventually pulled over and was taken into custody by police.

The police department said they are not releasing the suspect's name because the person is underage. They also confirmed that Linson was a student at Lewisville High School.

The Lewisville Independent School District released a statement hours after the shooting, confirming that a student was involved in the off-campus incident.

"Because of laws protecting student privacy, we are unable to confirm any other details at this time because we do not have consent from the family. Any information would need to come from the Lewisville Police Department. A phone call and email went to Lewisville High School and the Lewisville Harmon and Killough 9-10 grade campuses, alerting families to this situation. The LISD CARE Team - a specialized team of counselors trained to respond to situations such as this - will be at Lewisville High School tomorrow to support any student or staff member impacted by this tragic event. While we believe this was an isolated incident, out of an abundance of caution, all three LHS campuses will have additional security on campus on Thursday and Friday. We are deeply saddened by this tragic situation. At this time, we are respecting the privacy of the student’s family and will be there to offer whatever assistance we can when they are ready." - Lewisville ISD

The fatal shooting is still under investigation.