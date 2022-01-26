Lewisville ISD Names Former Math Teacher Lone Finalist for Superintendent

The Lewisville ISD has named a former math teacher the lone finalist in their search for a new superintendent.

The district's Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to name longtime district employee Lori Rapp, Ed.D., the next superintendent of schools.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Board of Trustees for this incredible honor to be named the lone finalist,” Rapp said. “I look forward to serving the students, staff, families, and communities of LISD.”

According to Texas law, after naming a lone finalist districts must wait 21 days before officially hiring a superintendent. Following the waiting period, Rapp will replace the recently-retired, outgoing LISD superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers.

“The Board of Trustees is confident we have found the best candidate to continue LISD’s achievements and lead this exceptional district to new heights,” Board President Tracy Scott Miller said. “I’d like to thank the LISD staff, community, and students for providing their input during our search for our next leader. It has been truly uplifting to see how engaged our stakeholders are in the future of our district.”

Rapp, the district said in a statement, has spent her entire 26-year career in the district serving a number of roles including as the deputy superintendent, chief learning and teaching officer, executive director of learning design and support, and director of Pre-K through 12 curriculum. She began her career in the Lewisville ISD as a math teacher at The Colony High School in 1996.

Dr. Rapp received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Texas Tech University. She received her Masters of Science in Mathematics from Texas Woman’s University and her doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Dallas Baptist University.

The Lewisville ISD is among the larger districts in North Texas with roughly 50,000 students and roughly 6,500 employees. The district has 69 campuses spread across 13 municipalities.

To learn more about Rapp, click here.