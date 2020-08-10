Lewisville ISD Extends Free Summer Meals, Offers Curbside Pickup Meals

Lewisville ISD has extended free summer meals for children age 18 and under and will begin providing curbside pickup meals for students enrolled in the district.

Free breakfast and lunch will be available through Aug. 18, and curbside pick-up meals will be provided beginning on Aug. 19.

According to Lewisville ISD, meals will be provided in a contactless, curbside pickup format at 21 locations in the district and surrounding communities.

The school district said that Lewisville ISD Child Nutrition will be required to serve students according to their age, grade, and eligibility status based on the National School Lunch Program requirements.

Students enrolled in Lewisville ISD will be eligible to receive meals beginning on Aug. 19 based on their National School Lunch Program free, reduced, or paid meal status.

Families with a gross household income within limits determined by federal guidelines qualify for free or reduced-price meals, Lewisville ISD said.

Families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, families who foster children, and families with children in Head Start, Early Head Start, and Even Start are eligible as well.

According to Lewisville ISD, Free and Reduced Meal Applications for the 2020-2021 school year are also now available.

Lewisville ISD said families who received these benefits for last year, or have had a recent change in household income due to the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply.