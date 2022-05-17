Atatiana Jefferson

Lawyers for Aaron Dean Say Trial Dates Conflict With Other Cases, Ask for Scheduling Help

Dean is facing trial for murder in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman fatally shot by the officer as he responded to an open structure call at her residence in 2019

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean's defense has been in court this week to ask a judge to delay and move his murder trial which is scheduled to begin as early as May 16.
NBC 5 News

Two weeks after a Tarrant County judge says he was rescheduling former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean's murder trial for the final time, defense attorneys are once again asking for help with the trial schedule.

Attorneys Robert K. Gill and D. Miles Brissette, who represent Dean, are asking Judge David Hagerman for help working out scheduling conflicts.

Hagerman said on May 2 that he would grant a final continuance if jury selection in the trial started on June 21 and the trial two days later.

In a document filed Monday, Dean's defense team said they have higher priority cases scheduled in court that conflict with when jury selection in Dean's trial is supposed to begin and they're asking the judge to help resolve the conflicts.

The judge has not yet issued a decision on the motion.

Dean is facing trial for murder in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman fatally shot by the officer as he responded to an open structure call at her residence in 2019.

This article tagged under:

Atatiana JeffersonFort Worth policeAaron Dean
