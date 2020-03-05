Carter In The Classroom
Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
dallas isd

Law Focused High School Helping Students See Career Opportunities

By Wayne Carter

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Chrishara Williams wanted to do hair, it was the way she saw others in her neighborhood make money, but a school counselor suggested she give a second look to Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet.

"It's cool, it's like little arguments and I like arguments," said Williams.

The students are working on a hypothetical case based on the real-life Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. It was an event where many concert goers said they were duped into paying for cots on the beach. This version written by the Dallas bar association has people suing after they paid money for a similar event.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

dallas isd 1 hour ago

Dallas ISD Education Pathway Students Signing Letters of Intent Guaranteeing Future Jobs in DISD

Joshua ISD 2 hours ago

Joshua ISD School Receives New $78,000 Shooting Range

Marquis Nickerson is questioning the witnesses. He too wound up at this school by chance.

"My goal was to be a comedian, I spent my 7th-grade year and my 8th-grade year doing theater."

A teacher suggested law and he hasn't looked back.

"This courtroom I call it my sanctuary there are days, I'll just sit in here after class until 7 o'clock because of I love it," said Nickerson.

The students at Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet won district competitions two years in a row, and are competing against schools across the state this weekend.

"I know it's going to help me with college. Mock trial has changed my life," said Williams.

From dreams of doing hair, to a plan to be a legal investigator, Chrishara Williams is charting her course for a win.

This article tagged under:

dallas isd
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us