Last-minute trip for food ahead of the snow? Try small grocers

Temperatures remain low and sales at grocery stores are high.

“Everyone's preparing and hunkering down,” Lauren Klipfel, store operator at Roy Pope Grocery, said.

Roy Pope first opened its doors in the Camp Bowie area in the 1940s. Today, they offer shoppers local gourmet items.

“So, the number one seller is probably our homemade potpies. We have a brisket and a whole chicken pot pie,” Klipfel said. “We also sell a lot of cinnamon rolls, lasagna, King Ranch casserole. But our deli is, you know, going all day long with hot sandwiches, homemade smoked tenderloin chili.”

Pictures of empty shelves at large grocers have circulated across social media as North Texans wait for the season's first winter storm.

Bill Mulder said he’s avoiding the larger stores today.

“Well, there’s no parking,” Mulder said.

While just as busy, suppliers filtered through Roy Pope Wednesday morning to stock the shelves with fresh produce from Stones Throw Farm, wine, and a variety of essentials.

“We kind of did early orders and got in a lot of bread, eggs, water, all the necessities that everyone looks for,” Klipfel said. “We have a lot of people calling to make sure that we have items in stock. Everyone is coming in and purchasing a couple of bags and heading out the door as the sales are on the rise.”

Mulder said he is wrapping up his shopping ahead of Thursday afternoon’s potential snowfall.

“Grapes, meat, sandwiches,” Mulder said. “Roy Pope always has what I want and a lot of what I don’t come for but wind up buying.”

While customers said they are optimistic about road conditions, they also want to be able to enjoy their favorite foods from the comfort of their homes.

“I do not think the storm is going to be that bad, so I’m not totally freaked out,” Stuart Isgur said.

“We've seen ice cream, wine sales, all the things people want as they prepare to sit home for a couple of days,” Klipfel said.

Yes. You read that right. Shoppers are choosing frozen desserts to weather out the storm.

“You're supposed to eat ice cream on the first snow day of the year,” Charlie Jentry said. Jentry owns TruJoy Yogurt, a frozen Greek yogurt brand made in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Jentry said eating ice cream on the first snow of the season is a tradition for good luck.

“There’s only one way to find out. So, try it and you’ll probably get lucky,” Jentry said. “But don’t hold me to it.”

And while they do expect snow and some delays on the roadways, Klipfel said her team is ready to continue serving their customers during regular business hours.

“We've been talking about who lives close enough to safely get there tomorrow,” Klipfel said. “What's great about Roy Pope, not only are we grocery, but we have the deli, coffee and wine bar, so we have seating indoors. We serve hot drinks, wine, everything all day. So, it becomes a neat place to be to talk to neighbors and just spend the day together.”