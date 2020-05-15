Dallas

Last Chance to Say ‘Goodbye’ to Dallas’s Lizard Lounge

According to Lizard Lounge staff, the venue will open its doors to the public from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

NBC 5 News

For those wanting to take one last look or picture at Lizard Lounge or The Church, there is one last opportunity to stop by.

According to Lizard Lounge staff, the venue will open its doors to the public from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Friday. The venue will not be open for business, but visitors will be able to come in, have a last look, and take a photo.

Lizard Lounge staff said they are still in the process of breaking down the venue, and visitors must wear masks when they enter.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 8

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Lizard Lounge staff also requested that all guests follow social distancing guidelines, whether they are inside or waiting in line.

The staff said that entry into the venue may be staggered or limited based on the number of people who attend.

Employees will not be working on Friday, but they will be at the venue to see guests and say goodbye.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us