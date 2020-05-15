Last Chance to Say ‘Goodbye’ to Dallas’s Lizard Lounge

For those wanting to take one last look or picture at Lizard Lounge or The Church, there is one last opportunity to stop by.

According to Lizard Lounge staff, the venue will open its doors to the public from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Friday. The venue will not be open for business, but visitors will be able to come in, have a last look, and take a photo.

Lizard Lounge staff said they are still in the process of breaking down the venue, and visitors must wear masks when they enter.

Lizard Lounge staff also requested that all guests follow social distancing guidelines, whether they are inside or waiting in line.

The staff said that entry into the venue may be staggered or limited based on the number of people who attend.

Employees will not be working on Friday, but they will be at the venue to see guests and say goodbye.