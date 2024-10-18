Last chance: State Fair of Texas wraps up epic 2024 season on Sunday

After three weeks of fun, the State Fair of Texas is already entering its final days.

Big Tex will say his final "howdy" when the fair wraps up its 2024 season at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

While the numbers aren't officially out, this year could be one for the record books.

Right before opening day, State Fair officials received the results of an economic impact study on last year's fair. It is estimated that up to $680 million is pumped into the North Texas economy by the fair every single fall.

Plus, of the over 2 million visitors last year, hundreds of thousands are coming from outside of DFW and from out of state.

"I've been here 11 years, and the opening weekend alone this year felt like one of the biggest I've witnessed since being here,” said Karissa Condoianis, SVP of Public Relations for the State Fair of Texas. “We've had people come from all around the world to enjoy the state fair of Texas this year.”

The economic impact study was performed by Michael C. Carroll, Ph.D., and the Economics Research Group at the University of North Texas.

Another factor to consider this year is the Red River Rivalry that took place on October 12. With the undefeated University of Texas ranked number one – and this being the first time to have their showdown as part of the SEC – brought in energized and massive crowds some say they've never seen before.

Many people poured into DFW days before the game, spending money on hotels and going out. The new 2:30 p.m. kickoff also meant more time to visit State Fair vendors.

“What was amazing is after the game, we saw a turnover in the crowd where we saw a lot of the fans heading out and we saw our usual fairgoers coming in to enjoy a night at the fair,” said Condoianis.

This year's game was not only the most expensive of the college football season, but also the most expensive in the history of the showdown. It brought major sports broadcasters, celebrities, and scores of fans to see the game.

This week, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at a tourism fireside chat at American Airlines headquarters in Fort Worth, name-dropping the state fair as one of the major powerhouse events boosting the Texas economy.

“Texas is the economic engine of America,” he said. “Tourism is an important part of the Texas economic juggernaut. Over the last 10 years, hotel demand and air capacity have increased. People love to see all that Texas has to offer, and tourism is a big part of what has made Texas so successful.”

Condoianis said the fair provides impact throughout the region by creating jobs and giving big business opportunities for small business owners who operate on the grounds during the fair.

According to the report, the State Fair generated 4,486 jobs and provided $70.5M in federal, state, and local tax revenues last year.

“I'm not surprised to hear that we received some acclaim in that because of how much the fair does for our region and for our community year-round,” she said. “The fair is a nonprofit organization, and this is our largest fundraiser of the year. So when fairgoers come out, they are helping us be able to pour back into the community year-round through our scholarship program, through our farm where we grow produce year-round to donate in South Dallas, and through our community giving programs and events.”

The State Fair also contributed $15.8 million through combined philanthropic giving and funding provided to the City of Dallas in 2023, due to the results of the prior year’s Fair.

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND

This year's State Fair comes to a close at 9 p.m. on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about your last visit to the fair in 2024.

There are a number of unique events happening at the State Fair this weekend, besides the food, rides, and games in the Midway, and daily performances.

The Chevy Main Stage will draw in large crowds for some big names, including:

Friday:

Palmer Anthony - 4 p.m.

Spin Doctors - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Sabor Puro - 4 p.m.

Foghat - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday:

The Commodores - 4:30 p.m.

All live music is free and included with the fair ticket.

Bryan Berg, a Guinness World Record-holder in card stacking will also be wrapping up his incredible construction of the Texas capitol building inside the Hall of State. It will be on display through Sunday.

State Fair of Texas

The United Professional Rodeo Association (UPRA) World Finals are also underway now through Sunday in the historic Coliseum. Entry is free.

This will also be the last chance for baseball fans to see the World Series trophy, won by the Texas Rangers is also on display now through Sunday night. The trophy will be on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Leonhardt Lagoon.

The State Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for more details on planning your visit.