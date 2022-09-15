Large Sinkhole Opens Along Dallas' Lake June Road

Drivers in Pleasant Grove may face detours Thursday after a giant sinkhole opened up along Lake June Road.

The hole is in the westbound center lane of Lake June, east of North Prairie Creek Road near the Prairie Creek bridge.

The width of the hole covers most of one lane and is also several feet long, large enough to damage a vehicle.

Lake June has been closed to traffic. It's not clear how long it will take to repair the roadway.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update on this story.