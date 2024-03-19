Large pothole on I-20 causes flat tires for Dallas drivers

A large pothole caused major problems and flat tires for drivers in Dallas Tuesday morning.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of several vehicles with flat tires at Interstate 20 and Bonnieview Road.

Deputies located a large pothole and the roadway damaged in the center-right lane.

Law officials advise using caution in the area. Lanes will be closed until repairs can be made.

TxDOT patched the location on Monday but the patch failed, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said TxDOT would return to the area at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to repair the highway damage.

The closures for repair caused miles of traffic backup for drivers along I-20 Tuesday morning.

About 12-15 vehicles had flat tires caused by the pothole, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.