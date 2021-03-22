Lakers Legend and NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor Dies at Age 86

Elgin Baylor was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1958 and went on to become one of the legendary names of a storied NBA franchise.

NBA great and Lakers legend Elgin Baylor died Monday at age 86, the team announced.

Baylor was surrounded by family and died of natural causes, the team said in a statement.

Considered the star of his era, Baylor was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977. His No. 22 jersey was retired by the Lakers in 1983 and now hangs in the Staples Center rafters.

Baylor was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1958. He went on to average 24.9 points and 15 rebounds per game to earn Rookie of the Year honors. He played 14 seasons for the Lakers, earning NBA All-Star honors 11 times.

He retired in 1971 and went on to become a coach and front office executive.

He is survived by his wife Elaine, three children and a sister.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

