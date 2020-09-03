Lake Worth

Lake Worth Boat Crash Injures 3, 1 Critically

One boat was sitting idle in the lake Wednesday night, with no power or lights on

By Ben Russell

At least three people were hurt Wednesday night in a boat crash on Lake Worth.

Shortly before 9 p.m., someone called 911 from the Casino Beach boat ramp to report that two boats had been involved in an accident, One of the boats was sitting idle in the water without its power or its lights on, according to investigators.

Among those who were hurt was a 13-year-old girl who was flown by a medical helicopter for emergency medical treatment. Their exact condition was not released, but it was described as critical at the scene.

Two other people involved in the accident were also transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to MedStar Mobile Healthcare.

