Lake Highlands Bistro Rallies Support for Local Restaurants as Sales Slump

As the economy slows, spending around the country is shifting and local businesses are feeling the pinch.

This week, Erin Willis of RM Bistro 12:20 in Lake Highlands reached out on social media to make a desperate plea to her customers and supporters.

“Business right now is very slow because of the summer. And if it continues to do this, we have a pretty good chance of not making it to the fall,” she said in a video posted to Instagram.

Willis, who opened her French bistro in December of 2018, said it’s been hard to catch her breath since the pandemic began.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Ever since COVID, you know, we've been trying our hardest to stay open, and the community loves us because we're one of a kind. It's just not enough people traffic that we're getting in here on the weekdays that can help keep us open,” said Willis.

Like others, Willis has faced one challenge after another, including supply chain shortages resulting in higher menu prices. Now, an uptick in COVID cases has been met with rising inflation and a looming recession, leaving tables empty.

While the economy is slowing, spending reports show consumers are still spending money to eat out. Willis is just urging them to keep it local.

“There are so many great little local restaurants here in Dallas, and we are inundated with so many corporations or corporate-owned deep pocket restaurants that can afford to stay open and afford marketing and get more people in the door. It's people like us that are dwindling. And if we don't get help, local businesses all across Dallas, they're not going to be many of us left,” she said.

Willis said she’s received several donations and has seen an increase in business since posting the video. She just hopes the uptick will continue.

Recently the Texas Restaurant Association released a statement about the extreme increase in food costs and decrease in consumer spending.

It noted restaurants have, on average, raised prices by about 7%, compared to grocery stores that have raised prices by about 12%.

The group reported it has been humbled by all of the restaurants that are staying nimble and will continue to support restaurants of all shapes and sizes facing economic challenges.