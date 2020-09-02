Lake Dallas High School to Transition to Remote Learning for Remainder of Week Due to Flooding

Lake Dallas High School will transition all current in-person learners and teachers to remote learning as crews issues resulting from flooding inside the school.

According to Lake Dallas High School, the flooding was caused by heavy storms as well as in-progress construction.

The transition to an entirely remote learning environment is temporary and will last through Friday.

Lake Dallas High School reminded students and parents that Monday is a districtwide holiday in observance of Labor Day.

Tuesday marks the start of parent- and guardian-decided learning environment choices.

All in-person learners will return to campus on Tuesday, Lake Dallas High School said.

The school said that students and parents should reach out to Lake Dallas ISD's temporary help desk if they experience technological challenges regarding Chromebooks, Classlink, or Gmail during remote learning.