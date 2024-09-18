weather

La Nina Watch issued by NOAA

This week NOAA issued a La Nina Watch

By Samantha Davies

NOAA has issued a La Nina watch. There is a 71% chance that La Nina conditions will develop by November and persist through January- March 2025. La Niña is when the east-central equatorial Pacific Ocean has cooler than normal water temperatures.

We are currently in neutral conditions with near-average sea surface temperatures being observed across much of the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Forecast models suggest that when La Nina does develop it will be weak and short-lived. A weaker La Nina means that we are less likely to see the typical impacts of a La Nina winter.

In North Texas a typical La Nina winter brings warmer and drier weather.

