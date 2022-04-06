Klyde Warren Park in Midst of Renovation

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas is in the midst of a transformation.

"Having a fountain at this part of the park was always part of the plan," said Klyde Warren Park President Kit Sawers.

Construction crews are working on adding the Nancy Best Fountain on the east end of the park.

"We're in the process of installing these 3 trees," Sawers said pointing to where metal tree structures will go. "Those will have water shooting from them. Those are the jets and the water will come down like light rain."

At the other end of the park, a gift from the Perot family is paying for expansion and enhancements to the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park. New features will include a climbing feature and a birthday party pavilion.

"So a lot of exciting stuff happening for the kids," Sawers said.

Over the past decade, the deck park that spans over Woodall Rodgers Freeway has helped increase property values in the surrounding neighborhood.

"So it's a great public/private partnership investment for a city," Sawers said. "A gift that kind of keeps on giving in multiple ways."

That includes property tax revenue to pay for streets and other city services. There is also a benefit that doesn't have a price tag.

"Stitching back together something over a highway which, frankly, busted through neighborhoods decades ago," Sawers said. "It's smart for a city that...really wants to continue to get its community together to celebrate what we have in common, rather than where we differ."

A portion of the park is open during construction, which is expected to be completed sometime in August 2022.