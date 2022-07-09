Kids Stay Cool Under Competition at ‘Tri My Best Triathlon' in Fort Worth

Dozens of kids competed in the "Tri My Best Triathlon" in Fort Worth Saturday, which was held virtually for the past two years.

It was hosted by Cook Children's Rehabilitation Services and the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The kids competing at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex have already overcome some of life’s biggest challenges.

Just ask Dr. Lizdelia Piñon. She’s a mom of 9-year-old special needs triplets.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Everything they do is huge because we never know when they might not be there anymore, so it’s fun that they’re able to swim, run, and ride their bikes,” said Piñon.

There were plenty of ways to keep the kids and their families cool.

“The fire department has set up a big cooling tent by our safety fair area. We’ve got cooling towels, tons of bottled waters, and then we’ve got a bunch of cooling misting fans to try to keep everyone cool,” said Kathy Manthuruthil, a physical therapist at Cook Children’s.

In the pool, firefighters kept an eye on the kids and their buddies who helped them splash and kick.

The Piñon triplets have taken part in the triathlon for the past five years.

“As special needs parents, we don’t get the same opportunities that other parents they do with their children. Our kids want to shine too, regardless of how that may look, right? Our kids are differently able. We want to see them shine however they can,” said Piñon.

Most of the kids who took part are patients at Cook Children’s.