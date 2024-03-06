Keller ISD high school changes course, will allow students to perform The Laramie Project

A Keller ISD high school is reversing its decision and will allow students to perform the play “The Laramie Project.”

The show tells the story of the 1998 murder of a gay student at the University of Wyoming, and the initial decision to cancel the production drew backlash from beyond North Texas.

In an email to the Timber Creek High School community on Wednesday night, the Keller ISD superintendent announced the production would continue as first planned.

“I think there was a lot of excitement,” said Mary Anne Weatherred. “I think my son’s words were, ‘We won!’”

The Laramie Project explores the aftermath of the murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming who was beaten to death in 1998.

The incident led to federal legislation against hate crimes.

In January, the high school cast the roles for the show, planning for the production to take the stage in May.

But weeks later, an announcement from district leadership came: Timber Creek would be putting on a different play instead.

“So you know, it was distressing, it was a little upsetting,” Weatherred said. “And not to have an explanation was the biggest concern I think amongst the parents and the kids, and we wanted to be able to know the why.”

NBC 5 reached out to Keller ISD in February to ask what prompted the decision to shelve the production.

“The decision to move forward with another production at Timber Creek High School was based on the desire to provide a performance similar to the ones that have created much excitement from the community,” the district said in response. “And students will still be studying, discussing, and analyzing The Laramie Project script at school.”

The move drew criticism across the country, with the show’s playwright Moises Kaufman calling the school’s decision homophobic.

In a Feb. 29 school board meeting, some students and parents called on Keller ISD to bring back The Laramie Project.

“There are countless reasons for why the show should go on,” one theater student told the board of trustees. “The show offers a voice for queer youth, one that many shows cannot give.”

Other speakers signaled support for the decision to cancel the show, citing their religious values.

“Radical agendas will be exposed by the light and cannot hide,” a speaker said at the podium. “What is hate? Hate is encouraging and promoting behavior that will separate anyone from forever love.”

On March 6, the Keller ISD superintendent sent word to the Timber Creek community that their decision had changed.

“Keller ISD’s administration recognizes the time and effort that has been put into the adapted version of The Laramie Project by students and staff members,” Dr. Tracy Johnson said. “Upon further consideration of this, the administration has decided to proceed as previously planned with the May performance of The Laramie Project.”

Supporters told NBC 5 that the reversal would be a win for representation, bringing back a show that they believed really must go on.

“It teaches them about understanding and learning from difficult circumstances and things that happen,” Weatherred said. “And it’s about bringing the community together, and I think this has really brought the community together in a positive way.”