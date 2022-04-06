Kaufman County

Kaufman Pet Adoption Center Opens Its Doors

The Kaufman Pet Adoption Center opened its doors Tuesday with an open house event. 

The 12,000 square foot pet adoption center is part of a 2019 bond approval. It will be operated by the Human Society of North Texas.

“The people of Kaufman County have done a great thing by supporting the creation of this Pet Adoption Center,” County Judge Hal Richards said in a press release.” “This will be a happy place where pets and people save each other.”

The adoption center is located off Highway 175 and its hours are noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information or to find a pet of your own, visit their website here.

