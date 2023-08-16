Juvenile charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrell HS student

A 16-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the death of a Terrell High School junior who was fatally shot before school Wednesday morning.

Terrell Police said just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that a teenager from Terrell had been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Damaria Jackson.

Jackson was found unresponsive just after 8 a.m. in a residential yard at the intersection of Trailview and Town North drives, about a mile from Terrell High School. First responders arrived and took the teenager to Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman where he later died.

Police have not revealed any information about the motive behind the killing and have only said that the 16-year-old suspect charged with Jackson's murder is a cousin to one of the families involved.

Due to the suspect being a juvenile, it's not expected that police will release his name.

Terrell Police said earlier in the day that one person had been taken into custody on an unrelated charge and that another person was suspected of being involved in the slaying. Police confirmed to NBC 5 Wednesday afternoon the original person of interest was ruled out and remains held on an unrelated charge. Police said the initial suspect was also ruled out and that after "several hours of investigation and interviews" the 16-year-old was identified and charged with Jackson's murder.

Earlier in the afternoon, Terrell High School confirmed Jackson, a junior, had been killed about a mile from campus.

"We come to you with broken hearts. It is with deep sadness that we share with you that we have lost one of our precious Terrell Tigers," the school said in a statement announcing Jackon's death. "Our hearts go out to Damaria’s family and we grieve with them and for them. Let us come together as Terrell Tigers and give this family the support and love they need and deserve."

Jeanie Taylor, a caregiver who works in the area, told NBC 5 Wednesday afternoon she returned home with a patient at about 8 a.m. Wednesday to find a fire truck and police cars in front of a house across the street. She said she circled the block and saw first responders giving someone CPR.

Taylor said a man in the neighborhood told her there had been a homicide and that he'd found the body while taking his son to school. The man told Taylor he went over and shook the teen and he didn't respond. When he rolled him over, he said the teen was covered and blood and that he tried to give him CPR.

Neighbors NBC 5 spoke with said they didn't hear any gunshots prior to Jackson being found.

NBC 5 News

Though there were no arrests at the time, police said there was no active threat to the students at the high school and the district decided to continue with a normal instructional day. District officials said additional police officers were on campus Wednesday only as a precaution.

A pep rally scheduled for Wednesday night at the school, to introduce the school's fall athletes, was canceled.

"We realize that this will be a time of mourning and that our students and staff need time to process their grief. Counselors will be on hand for any student or staff member who may need to speak to someone," the district said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Terrell ISD is in the second week of the 2023-24 school year after starting classes on Aug. 9.

