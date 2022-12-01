Jury Selection Continues in Trial of Former Police Officer Aaron Dean

Jury selection continued Thursday in the trial of Aaron Dean, the ex-Fort Worth police officer charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson.

Jury selection has spanned over three full days, with the original jury pool of nearly 200 people on Monday. By Thursday, the jury pool was down to roughly 140 people.

Judge George Gallagher told potential jurors Thursday was considered the most important part of the trial process, as potential jurors were able to ask questions and elaborate on their answers in greater detail.

Prosecutor Dale Smith questioned the jury pool for about four hours total. Most of the questions Smith asked focused on attitudes and feelings toward law enforcement, along with social justice movements.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

More than one potential juror was directly asked if they felt as though they would be “starting the state of Texas at a disadvantage”, should they be selected. Smith clarified this means their participation as a member of the jury would raise the state’s burden of proving Dean’s guilt.

Smith reminded jurors that bias is not inherently a “bad” thing. "Nobody is in trouble here," he said.

Bob Gill, the defense attorney representing Dean, began questioning the jury pool around 2:45 p.m.

Gill had far fewer questions for the potential jurors, though there were more than two hours of discussions.

“Technically, the defense always has a "leg up" on the case because the defendant is innocent until proven guilty,” Gill told the jury pool.

Gill made the argument defendants have the right to a fair trial by a jury of their peers, adding "peers" can include people who are in law enforcement or support police officers.

Legal counsels began the process of eliminating potential jurors around 4:30 p.m.

Jury selection did not complete Thursday evening and were instructed to return Friday by 9 a.m.