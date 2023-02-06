Garland

Jury Selection Begins for Father of Garland Teen Wanted in Triple Murder

Richard Acosta is accused of driving the shooting suspect, his then-14-year-old son Abel Acosta, to and from the scene of the crime

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A capital murder trial begins this week for a Garland father accused in the shooting deaths of three teenagers.

Jury selection was set for Monday for the trial of Richard Acosta, who faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the December 2021 shooting at a Garland convenience store/taqueria.

According to police, Abel Acosta, Richard's teenage son who was 14 years old at the time, entered the store the night of Dec. 26, 2021, and opened fire on four teenagers, killing three of them. Police said Richard Acosta was seen driving his son to the convenience store that night and then left with him after the shooting.

The victims were 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. A 15-year-old was hospitalized.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Abel Acosta remains on the run with a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Abel Elias Acosta, 14, was revealed as the shooter in the Dec. 26 incident, according to a news release. He is considered armed and dangerous and remains at large, police said.
Garland PD | NBC 5 News
Abel Elias Acosta, 14, was revealed as the shooter in the Dec. 26 incident, according to a news release. He is considered armed and dangerous and remains at large, police said.

Richard Acosta surrendered to police the day after the shooting and was indicted by a grand jury last year.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

black history month 8 hours ago

First Black Composer at NYC Metropolitan Opera Coming to Dallas

Dallas Mavericks 13 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks Fans React to Kyrie Irving Trade Reports

An attorney representing Richard Acosta said previously his client said he didn't know his son had a gun and that he did nothing to solicit or encourage the violence.

This article tagged under:

GarlandMurder Trial
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us