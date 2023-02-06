Jury Selection Begins for Father of Garland Teen Wanted in Triple Murder

A capital murder trial begins this week for a Garland father accused in the shooting deaths of three teenagers.

Jury selection was set for Monday for the trial of Richard Acosta, who faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the December 2021 shooting at a Garland convenience store/taqueria.

According to police, Abel Acosta, Richard's teenage son who was 14 years old at the time, entered the store the night of Dec. 26, 2021, and opened fire on four teenagers, killing three of them. Police said Richard Acosta was seen driving his son to the convenience store that night and then left with him after the shooting.

The victims were 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. A 15-year-old was hospitalized.

Abel Acosta remains on the run with a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Garland PD | NBC 5 News

Richard Acosta surrendered to police the day after the shooting and was indicted by a grand jury last year.

An attorney representing Richard Acosta said previously his client said he didn't know his son had a gun and that he did nothing to solicit or encourage the violence.