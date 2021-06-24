Ruel Hamilton

Jury Deliberations End for the Day in Ruel Hamilton Trial

NBC 5 News

After several hours Thursday afternoon, jury deliberations have ended for the day in the Dallas federal bribery trial of businessman Ruel Hamilton.

The jury will convene Friday morning.

Closing arguments were Thursday morning in the trial that started last week.

Hamilton is accused of making corrupt payments to Caraway and the late Carolyn Davis, a former city councilwoman who served as chair of the city's housing committee.

Investigators said the money was in exchange for city funding on a low-income housing project Hamilton ran. Hamilton said he's innocent of the charges.

Hamilton faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

