Jurors Shown Video of Supposed Meeting to Plan Shavon Randle's Kidnapping

Jurors received an up-close look at the calculated planning of Shavon Randle’s kidnapping back in June 2017 during the second day of testimony in the trial of a man accused of plotting and executing a retaliation over stolen drugs.

Darius Fields, who is currently serving 18 years behind bars on weapons charges related to the kidnapping and murders of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and 19-year-old Michael Titus, is now on trial accused of organized criminal activity.

On Wednesday, Dallas County jurors saw surveillance video that prosecutors said showed Fields and three others meeting up in a parking lot to plan the kidnapping.

The meetup occurred one day after Fields was robbed of $250,000 worth of marijuana from a Lancaster Motel 6 and one day before Shavon was taken from her home wearing her pajamas.

Randle and Titus, a suspect in her kidnapping, were found shot to death in an Oak Cliff drug house days later.

Prosecutors questioned a friend of Fields who admitted to switching out her car with him the day after Shavon’s kidnapping.

Charsetta Rambo told jurors she switched her 2017 Honda Crosstour out with Fields because her vehicle was about to run out of gas.

A recounting that assistant prosecutor Jennifer Falk pressed Rambo for clarity on.

“Were you worried at all because it was your brand new car,” Falk asked. “Yes, I was worried,” Rambo interjected. “But you still let him have it,” Falk said. “Yes,” Rambo replied.

Prosecutors told jurors during opening statements Tuesday they will not be able to identify who killed Randle, but the nexus of drugs, cars, guns, switching vehicles, and cell phone records will place Fields at the center of the plan that led to her murder.

Wednesday afternoon agent Jennifer Mulligan with the FBI Dallas field office testified about vehicles driven by Fields and co-conspirators being together at the meeting and one of the vehicles being captured by a surveillance camera across the street from Shavon's home near the time she was kidnapped.

Three other co-defendants were indicted on the same charge by a Dallas County grand jury in 2019.

Desmond Jones was found guilty by a jury in February 2020 and sentenced to 99 years. Laquan Wilkerson entered a guilty plea in August 2021.

A criminal case against Devontae Owens is still pending. Owens remains held in the Dallas County Jail on a $516,000 bond for engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated kidnapping.

Fields faces life in prison if a jury finds him guilty.