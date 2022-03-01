Trial Testimony Begins in Connection to Shavon Randle Murder

Prosecutors told jurors Darius Fields ordered the kidnapping and murder of Shavon Randle on the opening day of testimony in his organized criminal activity trial.

Assistant district attorney Jennifer Falk told jurors during opening statements they don’t know who actually pulled the trigger in the 13-year old’s death and another man, but that a web of evidence including drugs, guns, cash and cell phone records places Fields at the center of an elaborate retaliation plot.

“This is going to be a 1000 piece puzzle,” Falk told jurors. “Some of you may feel after Day 1 ‘I’ve heard enough, I know’, but my job is to put on as many pieces of this puzzle as possible.”

It started two days before Shavon’s kidnapping in June 2017 when prosecutors say Kendall Perkins robbed Fields of $250,000 worth of drugs and cash at a Lancaster motel.

Perkins was dating Shavon Randle’s cousin at the time.

On the stand Tuesday, Ladoris Randle admitted she knew her boyfriend had robbed Fields but hesitated to tell the entire story to police in the hours after Shavon’s kidnapping because she worried about being labeled a ‘snitch’.

Randle said she received a ransom call from the kidnappers demanding the return of the drugs or they would kill Shavon.

At the time I was scared,” Randle said. “I didn’t know what was going on, it was just too much, it was really like kind of out of my control. I didn’t know what to do.”

Fields was indicted alongside Laquon Wilkerson, Devontae Owens and Desmond Jones by a Dallas County grand jury in 2019.

A jury found Jones guilty at trial in February 2020. He was to 99 years in prison.

Wilkerson entered a guilty plea in August 2021 and received a 40-year sentence.

Owens’ case is still pending.

Defense attorney Scottie Allen told jurors during opening statements cell phone evidence would not connect his client to the organized crime charge.

“To this day they don’t know whose phone belonged to who,” Allen told jurors.