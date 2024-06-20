Johnson County

Explosions seen as industrial fire burns in Johnson County

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries have been reported

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An industrial fire southwest of Mansfield near Lillian is sending balls of fire and plumes of smoke into the air Thursday.

The fire was reported after noon along the 12500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 917, about 2.5 miles west of Business U.S. Highway 287.

Several large balls of fire have been seen bursting through the roof of the building in the industrial park.

Ames Meyer, NBC 5 News
A smoke ring is visible over Johnson County following a series of small explosions in an industrial fire, June 20, 2024.
It's unclear what started the fire or what materials are in the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Johnson CountyMansfield
