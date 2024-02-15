Jason Kelce responds to Dallas family's request to return their son's luchador mask

Jason Kelce has responded to a Dallas family after they said the luchador mask he famously wore at Super Bowl after parties belonged to their son.

On Friday morning, Kelce said in a post on X that Operation “Get Elijah His Mask Back” is underway.

Kelce also said that he appreciated that the matter was brought to his attention and that he looked forward to uniting Elijah with his mask once again.

"Your mask indeed brings great fortune, I owe you big time, sorry it was commandeered," Kelce said in his post on Friday.

Many videos are circulating on social media showing Kelce, brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, partying in a Luchador mask while celebrating his brother's Super Bowl win.

Little did fans know, the mask was an unplanned part of his outfit.

On the most recent episode of the Kelce Brothers' podcast "New Heights," Jason talked about how he found the mask on the floor at the after-party and picked it up.

"There's something about finding that luchador mask that really just transformed the night," he recalled during the podcast. "It really did. It was insane."

Elijah Smith poses for a photo with Jason Kelce wearing a Luchador mask at a party celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win.

He also apologized to whoever he took it from, and it just so happens that person is 8th grader Elijah Smith from Dallas who is a big Chiefs fan.

"I gave him my mask and then he dropped it and then picked it back up. Then I got a picture with him wearing it and then I just hung out next to them for five to 10 minutes, they were dancing and everything," Smith said.

Smith says he and his friend tried to run after Jason but it was extremely crowded and loud.

"I saw videos on Instagram this week of him wearing it at the next after-party he went to, so he clearly never took it off the whole night," Smith said.

Now, Smith and his parents, Thad and Sarah, are hoping to get it back, as a good luck charm for next season.

"The only thing is, Jason if you're listening, we just need the mask back before the season starts. Because it's a lucky mask, and so the Chiefs need the luck. I'm sorry we're not Eagles fans," said Thad Smith.

"Last year when I wore it in Arizona, I feel like every single time I put it on we would score a touchdown," said Elijah.

The Smiths say Elijah wore it at the Super Bowl after-party last year. That's when Chiefs player Trent McDuffie signed the mask. "It has a huge autograph on the side," Elijah said.

The Smiths said the mask has been to four Super Bowls, including this latest one.

The family hopes to get the mask back, but if not they are just grateful they got to be there.

"He was happy. He was excited. There was so much celebrating going on and dancing. And you couldn't help but be excited," said mom Sarah Smith. "I asked him when we got to the room, 'Wait, he has your mask?' And he's like 'Yea' and I said 'Are you upset?' And he just wasn't upset, he was a little bummed because it's his autographed mask with Trent McDuffie, that was upsetting, but at the end of the day we were all celebrating a Super Bowl win."

There's just one thing that would make it even better. "It would be pretty cool if he autographed it and sent it back," Elijah said.

NBC has reached out to representatives for Jason Kelce seeking comment. Other than the tweet sharing NBCDFW's story, he has not responded directly.