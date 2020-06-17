North Texas

J. C. Penney to Close 2 Stores in North Texas, 7 Total Statewide

According to J. C. Penney, liquidation at the closing store locations will begin on Wednesday

By Hannah Jones

Dan Tian/Xinhua via Getty

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows the logo of a closed J.C. Penny store in Music City Mall in Lewisville, Texas, the United States. U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney on Thursday announced to close 154 stores. More stores are to be closed in the following weeks, said the Texas based company in a release. Last month, J.C. Penney filed bankruptcy protection due to the impact of COVID-19.

Store closing sales have begun at 137 J. C. Penney stores across the United States.

According to J. C. Penney, liquidation at the closing store locations will begin on Wednesday. Reduced store hours will continue from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Only two store locations will close in North Texas, and seven total store will close statewide.

J. C. Penney said they company will continue to operate the majority of their stores as well as the flagship store, www.jcp.com, to ensure that customers continue to have access to the products and brands.

The closures are part of the company's planned store optimization strategy which aims to reduce the store footprint and focus resources on the strongest stores and the flagship store.

All merchandise is on sale at closing store locations with storewide discounts of 25 to 40% off original prices. All sales will be final starting June 25, J. C. Penney said.

"Due to the name recognition and goodwill of this brand, we encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products as we expect merchandise to sell very quickly," a spokesperson for the disposition group said. "J. C. Penney store associates remain committed to providing customers with an engaging shopping experience, while offering even better deals on the most popular merchandise."

Here is a list of the J. C. Penney store closings across Texas:

  • Crossroads Mall, 6834 Wesley Street, Suite C, Greenville, TX 75402, 903-455-5252
  • West Hills Mall, 2 Financial Plaza, Huntsville, TX 77340, 936-295-7571
  • Music City Mall, 2401 South Stemmons Freeway, Suite 4000, Lewisville, TX 75067, 972-315-3900
  • Lufkin Shopping Center, 4600 South Medford Drive, Suite 2000, Lufkin, TX 75901, 936-639-3251
  • Palestine Mall, 1930 South Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801, 903-729-0103
  • Mirabeau Square, 3560 Lamar Ave Highwy 82, Paris, TX 75460, 903-785-1655

