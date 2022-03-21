‘It Was Crazy': Bowie Couple Describes Surviving Tornado

An apparent tornado leveled at least one house Monday evening near Bowie, damaged other homes and knocked down power lines.

"We were all sitting there and then bam- it hit,” resident Kathy Tune said.

Kathy Tune, her husband Joshua and Joshua’s mother were huddled in their kitchen when they say the tornado struck in the snap of a finger.

"I by instinct ran toward the bathroom but the wall came down and the refrigerator fell over on me,” Kathy Tune said. “I saw his mom flying.”

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“It was crazy,” Joshua Tune said. “I didn't see my mom flying. I felt myself flying across the room."

At first, in the confusion, they couldn't find Joshua's mother in their home along Highway 101 between Bowie and Sunrise.

"I started screaming, 'Mom, mom! Are you OK? Mom. We have to find mom,” Joshua Tune said. “I heard her say, 'What?' And I looked down. I was standing on top of her. I was like, ‘good God!"

They were all trapped in the debris, the rain still coming down in buckets. Rescuers arrived minutes later.

"It felt like a lifetime,” Joshua Tune said.

“We couldn't get out. I got the refrigerator off of me but I couldn't get out,” Kathy Tune said.

Joshua's mother was rushed to a nearby hospital with what seemed like a minor head wound. She was conscious and talking, her son said.

Weather spotters were able to give advance warning that a tornado was on the ground and doing damage.

The Tunes said their cell phones' alarms sounded with just minutes to spare. Joshua Tunes got a little scraped up – his legs were bleeding from cuts -- but he said he's OK too.

"Oh yeah I'm good,” he said. “I mean after all that and that's the only damage I took? I'm not worried about that."