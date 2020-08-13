Irving YMCA to Close Permanently After Being ‘Hard-Hit' Financially by COVID-19

The Irving Family YMCA will close permanently effective Aug. 17 due to "financial difficulties brought on during COVID-19," the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas said on its website.

The permanent closing will occur after all of the YMCA's branches were closed from March to May due to the pandemic, causing the YMCA to be "hard-hit."

As a result, the physical facilities at the Irving Family YMCA were "outdated and no longer functional for how we can best serve this community," executive director Tricey Love said.

The YMCA will instead continue to serve the community through an expansion of after-school care and youth sports.

In a partnership with the city of Irving, the YMCA announced that it would operate a youth sports program in Irving's facilities, offering youth soccer, volleyball and basketball and Miracle League.

After-school care will be expanded to 28 sites in Irving ISD this year as well.

"The Y has a long 60-plus year history in the Irving community," Love said. "Although our physical location will close, the Y will still be present in the community, offering programs, after school care and help to those who need it."