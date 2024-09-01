Irving police need public's help finding missing 13-year-old boy

The Irving Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 13-year-old boy last seen at a DART station.

Cameron Matar was last seen around 1 p.m. exiting a train at the DART station located at 890 Lake Carolyn Parkway.

Matar is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve button-up shirt, dark jeans, and black dress shoes.

If you see Matar you are asked to call 911.

