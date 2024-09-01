Irving

Irving police need public's help finding missing 13-year-old boy

The boy was last seen at a DART station

Irving Police Dept.

The Irving Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 13-year-old boy last seen at a DART station.

Cameron Matar was last seen around 1 p.m. exiting a train at the DART station located at 890 Lake Carolyn Parkway.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Matar is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve button-up shirt, dark jeans, and black dress shoes.

If you see Matar you are asked to call 911.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Irving
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us