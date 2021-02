Parents and guardians, looking to help their kids get to college can now get help from the Irving ISD.

The district is offering a program called "Path to College and Careers."

The eight-part virtual series will help parents prepare kids for graduation.

There's a 1 p.m. and a 6 p.m. session every Tuesday through March 30.

The program started today.

For more information on how to register, click here.