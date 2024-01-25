Irving City Council to consider $30M in renovations to Toyota Music Factory

Thursday, the Irving City Council will consider up to $30 million in renovations to the Toyota Music Factory (TMF).

The venue, owned by the city, has seen a change in operations and now the city is looking for a new strategy to revitalize the space.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the $180 million entertainment center with its concert hall, outdoor amphitheater, movie theater, and its retail/restaurant space has under-performed and been less successful than the city anticipated.

That idea was echoed by the New York-based company, Brookfield Properties, which took over TMF operations last year.

“We don't want to talk about what happened in the past or what got us to this point. we want to talk about the future and the vision of this project,” Chase Martin with Brookfield Properties said at a 2023 City Council meeting. “To plan for that future, we took a long, hard, and honest look at where TMF is today. Based on that assessment, we feel as though TMF is not hitting its full potential.”

The proposed upgrades include a remodeling of the central plaza area and making improvements to the storefronts and patios at the plaza.

There are also changes planned for the performance stage to correct concerns with the scale of the complex.