Irving Chick-fil-A shooting victims were both employees

Two people who were fatally shot at a Chick-fil-A in Irving on Wednesday afternoon are both employees of the restaurant, according to the company.

The local owner-operator of the Chick-fil-A Las Colinas, located off of North MacArthur Boulevard in Irving, sent NBC 5 a statement on Thursday, saying they'll miss their two team members.

"Our hearts are broken by the tragedy that unfolded inside our restaurant Wednesday. We will miss our two Team Members dearly. Right now, our focus is on providing care for our Team and the victims’ families. I want to thank the Irving Police Department for their professionalism and compassion. We will continue working closely with them as they conduct their investigation," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

A memorial now grows outside the restaurant for the two victims.

Police have identified one of those victims as Patricia Portillo.

A friend told NBC 5 that Portillo is a single mom. A Go Fund Me has been set up for her family.

According to an arrest affidavit, Irving Police said the suspect, 37-year-old Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, walked into the restaurant around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said he opened fire and ran away.

Police said Argueta's wife also worked at the restaurant and saw the incident unfold, identifying her husband as the suspect to officers.

Officers picked up Argueta early Thursday morning. Records show he was booked into the Irving City Jail after 3 a.m. and faces capital murder.

Argueta also has a hold by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to his booking information. This hold, also known as an immigration detainer, is a notice issued to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies informing them that ICE intends to take custody of a person who is currently in a law enforcement agency's custody.

Police have not yet identified the second victim, saying they need to notify next of kin, first.

Investigators have also not yet revealed what Argueta's motive might be for the shooting.

The incident has the community shocked-- even those who didn't know the victim.

“I was very, very shocked. It’s very scary... Everybody that works there is extremely nice. I probably will think twice, but it could be anywhere," said Kristy Westerman who goes to the restaurant two to three times a week.

Mohammad Raga also visits frequently, as a food delivery driver.

“This is very, very sad news. This is a very nice and safe area," said Raga, who has lived nearby for nearly 10 years.

He didn't know the victims, either, but is also feeling grief.

“Every life is very important. Each and every life is very important from God," Raga said.