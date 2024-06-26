Two victims killed in ‘targeted' shooting at Chick-fil-A in Irving, suspect sought

Dozens of police units responded to a Chick-fil-A in Irving Wednesday afternoon after two people were murdered in what they believe was a targeted shooting.

Authorities responded to the business in the 5300 block of N. MacArthur Blvd in the Las Colinas area around 4 p.m. following multiple 911 calls about a shooting that occurred, according to Officer Anthony Alexander with the Irving Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two unidentified victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the fast-food restaurant. Alexander did confirm that the shooting happened inside the building.

Both individuals were pronounced dead by EMTs who showed up at the establishment shortly after.

Investigators with Irving Police said they gathered enough information to determine that the victims were targeted, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The names of the deceased victims have not been revealed, and the police department did not share any details about the suspect's description.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the crime scene around 4:30 p.m., and several police units could be seen surrounding the fast-food restaurant on N. MacArthur Blvd.

Dozens of people, including individuals who appear to be Chick-fil-A employees, were also observed standing in the parking lot outside the establishment.

Alexander stated that the incident was isolated, and there was no threat to the public. Investigators said they have obtained surveillance footage to help find out who the suspected shooter is.

Officers are asking people to avoid the crime scene area as they continue their investigation, which is still in its early stages.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.