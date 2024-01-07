Investigation underway after woman shot to death in Dallas

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was gunned down in South Dallas Sunday morning.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to the 700 block of Grambling Drive about a shooting around 10:40 a.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders with the Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene to help the victim, but she ultimately died from her injuries.

The woman's name has not been released to the public. The police department has not revealed any details about the suspect's description, and no arrests have been made.