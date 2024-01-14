Investigation underway after small plane crashes in Parker County, 3 reportedly on board

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report regarding a small plane crash in Parker County Sunday afternoon.

According to the NTSB, a twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed near Poolville, Texas, around 1:15 p.m. with three people on board.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft is believed to have flown out of a Wise County airport.

The sheriff's office, Texas Department of Public Safety, LifeCare Ambulance, and local fire departments responded to the scene after hearing reports of the downed airplane, authorities said.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash. No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.