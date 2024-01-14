Parker County

Investigation underway after small plane crashes in Parker County, 3 reportedly on board

By NBCDFW Staff

SHUTTERSTOCK

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report regarding a small plane crash in Parker County Sunday afternoon.

According to the NTSB, a twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed near Poolville, Texas, around 1:15 p.m. with three people on board.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft is believed to have flown out of a Wise County airport.

The sheriff's office, Texas Department of Public Safety, LifeCare Ambulance, and local fire departments responded to the scene after hearing reports of the downed airplane, authorities said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash. No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Parker CountyNorth Texasplane crashFAANTSB
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us