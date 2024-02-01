Dallas

Interstate 35 shut down in Dallas after police chase, fiery crash

By NBCDFW Staff

Interstate 35 is shut down in Dallas after a police chase ended in a crash, officials said.

According to police, a chase on I-35 ended in the southbound lanes near Woodall Rodgers Freeway shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the vehicle crashed on the I-35 E to US-75 flyover and subsequently caught fire.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

As of 6:30 a.m. the ramps connecting I-35 E to Woodall Rodgers Freeway were closed down as a result of the crash, causing major delays in the Downtown Dallas area.

Drivers should allow more time during their morning commute or find an alternate route.

This story is developing. Check back and refresh for the latest update as elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us