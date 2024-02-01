Interstate 35 shut down in Dallas after police chase, fiery crash

Interstate 35 is shut down in Dallas after a police chase ended in a crash, officials said.

According to police, a chase on I-35 ended in the southbound lanes near Woodall Rodgers Freeway shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the vehicle crashed on the I-35 E to US-75 flyover and subsequently caught fire.

As of 6:30 a.m. the ramps connecting I-35 E to Woodall Rodgers Freeway were closed down as a result of the crash, causing major delays in the Downtown Dallas area.

Drivers should allow more time during their morning commute or find an alternate route.

This story is developing. Check back and refresh for the latest update as elements of this story may change.