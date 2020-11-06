Interstate 30

Interstate 30 to Close for Construction Work This Weekend

The closure will be in place from 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Sunday

A section of Interstate 30 will be shut down in both directions on Friday night while crews continue work on the ongoing I-30/360 interchange project.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the highway will be closed between the President George Bush Turnpike and Collins Street.

All traffic will be detoured down to Division Street, officials said.

The closures will be in place until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Drivers should expect delays along I-30 in both directions and consider alternate routes.

