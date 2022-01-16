Interfaith Leaders Promote Peace and Unity Following Colleyville Hostage Situation

Many eyes watched as the situation unfolded in Colleyville Saturday night, including Mansfield Mayor, Michael Evans.

“Mansfield was praying as a collective in that regard, hoping that no one would be injured,” said Reverend Dr. Michael A. Evans, Sr.

Evans is also the longtime pastor of the historic Bethlehem Baptist Church.

“The demonstration of unity is important. Working together, we know, helps everybody,” said Evans.

A spokesman for the Islamic Association of North Texas said it’s offering emotional and spiritual support.

“We prayed with our interfaith partners for the safe release of all the hostages," said Khalid Hamideh with the Islamic Association of North Texas. "We were so relieved when they were released unharmed."

The regional director for the American Jewish Committee said the situation has only strengthened their connection.

“When there were times of stress, I have found that it is invariably our friends and partners in the Muslim community, and the Latino community in the AAPI community who are the quickest to speak up and say we are we with you,” said Joel Schwitzer, Regional Director for the American Jewish Committee.

Different faiths pledged their support for a community that needs it the most.

Security has increased at places of worship across North Texas. The Mayor of Mansfield said Mansfield police have stepped up patrols in the wake of the attack.

The Islamic Association of North Texas says it’s increased security at mosques, Islamic schools, and even daycares.