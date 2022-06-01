Interfaith Alliance in Irving Holds Prayer Vigil for Uvalde Victims

Tuesday evening community members from multiple faiths through the Interfaith Alliance of Irving gathered at Birds Fort Trail Park in Irving to hold a prayer vigil for the Uvalde Victims.

They read the names of each child and teacher killed in last week's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School.

After a moment of silence, through song and prayer, those who attended the vigil in Irving asked for healing and strength for the Uvalde community.

According to Interfaith Alliance Irving, representatives from the Baha’i, Sikh, Christian Unification, Hindu, Dawoodi Bohra Muslim, Christ Church, Scientology, Bear Creek Community Church, and First Baptist Church shared prayers from their faith to the community.

Irving City Council members Oscar Ward, Dennis Webb, and Mark Zeske also attended.